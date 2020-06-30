Menu
Number of Western Downs COVID-19 tests revealed

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@apn.com.au
30th Jun 2020 4:30 PM
OVER 10,000 Darling Downs residents have been tested for COVID-19, but only a minuscule fraction of that are from the Western Downs.

A Darling Downs Health spokeswoman said that 836 tests have been conducted in the Western Downs region, which is about 1 in 14 tests across the Darling Downs.

This is despite the Western Downs comprising of roughly an eighth of the Darling Downs' total population.

“While we currently have no active cases of COVID-19 within the Darling Downs Health region, it is possible that new cases could be detected at any time,” the spokeswoman said.

“We can’t stress enough that this is not the time to become complacent.”

Although there have only been three confirmed COVID-19 for the Western Downs in the past, Darling Downs Health says everyone must continue to play a role in reducing the spread of the coronavirus.

“Queenslanders must continue to practise social distancing and good hygiene.

“Please stay home if you are sick, and get tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms.”

The total number of COVID-19 tests across the Darling Downs is 11,360 up until June 23.

There have been 43 positive cases on the Downs, according to statistics from Queensland Health in April.

