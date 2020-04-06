Number of COVID-19 compliance check fines issued in Roma

COMPLIANCE CHECKS: Roma Patrol Inspector said they have undertaken several compliance checks but no fines or warnings have been issued yet.

MARANOA residents appear to be abiding by social distancing and self isolation laws, with local officers currently not needing to issue a single warning or fine from COVID-19 measures.

Roma Patrol Inspector Ray Vine said while they have undertaken several compliance checks, he has been pleased to see that they haven’t needed to issue any warnings or fines.

“We’ve been certainly upping our engagement and activity in the social distancing laws and making sure people are compliant with the chief health officer’s directives,” he said.

“At this stage there hasn’t been any infringement notices issued.”

However, Inspector Vine said they had been receiving Crime Stoppers reports from concerned residents that individuals who had recently returned from overseas were not complying with self isolation rules.

“We did get some compliance checks and we had good co-operation with the people involved so no enforcement was taken,” he said.

Inspector Vine said his would continue to deal with any community concerns, while the taskforce will focus on the specific targeting of a self-quarantine laws.

“For example, if we get a call that a big group are having a barbecue in the community, we would be the ones performing these compliance checks,” he said.

Inspector Vine said it is evident that Maranoa residents are behaving responsibly by the fact that COVID-19 cases for the south west district health are still sitting at zero.

“So far things are going quite well,” he said.

“From what I’ve been seeing personally and feedback from local community, everyone is certainly taking it seriously and being responsive to the laws,” he said.

“The little things we are doing, the sacrifices are making in terms of everyday life is having a big impact.

“We want to continue to contain the spread of the virus and flatten that curve for the better of the Roma community.

“At the moment there are no positive infections in the south west district health which is a great outcome and we want to keep it that way.”