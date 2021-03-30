Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Byron has been declared a coronavirus hot spot by the NT, with anyone travelling from the region to the Territory required to go into mandatory quarantine
Byron has been declared a coronavirus hot spot by the NT, with anyone travelling from the region to the Territory required to go into mandatory quarantine
Health

NT shuts borders to Byron as region on high COVID alert

by THOMAS MORGAN and RAPHAELLA SAROUKOS
30th Mar 2021 6:29 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BYRON Shire has been declared a coronavirus hot spot, with anyone travelling from the region to the Northern Territory from 4.30pm required to go into mandatory quarantine.

The announcement comes as Byron Bay was placed on high alert after five out of eight of Queensland's new COVID-19 cases recorded today attended a party at the popular holiday spot at the weekend.

Acting Chief Minister Nicole Manison said authorities were also asking travellers who had been on the Gold Coast after March 27 to self isolate and get a test.

"We've now declared the additional hotspot for Byron Bay, and also the additional requirement for people who have arrived since March 26 to self isolate for 14 days," Ms Manison said.

"We will always make sure we do what it takes to save lives, save jobs and keep Territorians safe."

Anyone who enters the NT from Byron Bay will be forced into supervised quarantine at their own expense.

The NT News understands 38 people have been sent to Howard Springs since 4.30pm yesterday, when hotspot restrictions were put in place over Greater Brisbane and Toowoomba.

On Monday Ms Manison announced the cities of Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan, Moreton Bay region, Redland City and the Toowoomba region were hot spots.

Originally published as NT shuts borders to Byron Shire as region on high COVID alert

byron bay coronavirus northern rivers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cluster shock: Two new cases linked to unvaccinated nurse

        Premium Content Cluster shock: Two new cases linked to unvaccinated nurse

        Health Queensland’s COVID-19 cluster has grown overnight, with two new cases linked to an unvaccinated nurse who caught the virus while treating infected patients.

        City streets deserted as Brisbane officially enters lockdown

        City streets deserted as Brisbane officially enters lockdown

        Health Three-day lockdown for Greater Brisbane as COVID cases climb

        SMART INVESTMENT: Busy Western Downs servo listed for sale

        Premium Content SMART INVESTMENT: Busy Western Downs servo listed for sale

        Business A prime regional service station in the Western Downs that boasts an annual net...

        Woman found covered in mud after allegedly evading police

        Premium Content Woman found covered in mud after allegedly evading police

        Crime A Dalby woman was found covered in mud next to a vehicle she had allegedly evaded...