Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A hotel once sung about by country music legend Slim Dusty is up for sale - here's how to get your hands on it, if buying pubs is your thing!
A hotel once sung about by country music legend Slim Dusty is up for sale - here's how to get your hands on it, if buying pubs is your thing!
Property

Cheers to that! You can buy a pub made famous by Slim Dusty

by Raphaella Saroukos
2nd Sep 2020 3:27 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN OUTBACK hotel once sung about by Slim Dusty, and currently owned by a former reality television star, is up for sale.

The Top Springs Hotel, 606km from Darwin and 424km from the NT / WA border, is listed for $3 million by Nutrien Harcourts in Katherine.

It is currently owned by cattle baron Milton Jones, the star of the 2010 reality television show Keeping Up with the Joneses, who also owns Coolibah Station.

It is a 2.9 acre freehold property with 29 rooms, camping grounds, a fuel station, a bar, full restaurant kitchen, an outdoor bar space and more.

Top Springs Hotel at the crossroads of the Buntine Hwy and Buchanan Hwy is for sale for $3 million. Picture: SUPPLIED
Top Springs Hotel at the crossroads of the Buntine Hwy and Buchanan Hwy is for sale for $3 million. Picture: SUPPLIED

Nutrien Harcourts agent Olivia Thompson described the hotel as the Northern Territory's version of the iconic Birdsville Hotel in Queensland.

"Top Springs Hotel has a Slim Dusty song (Top Springs) written about it. How many places have that?" she said.

"It's one of those destinations where people drive forever to get to, to go 'we've made it'. It's in the middle of nowhere. It's a thriving business. It doesn't have any competition, and it's never going to have any competition.

Ms Thompson said it had an established local clientele and plenty of opportunity to grow its tourism reputation.

raphaella.saroukos@news.com.au

 

Originally published as NT hotel once sung about by Slim Dusty up for sale

slim dusty top springs hotel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Balonne mayor to meet with community after Mungindi inferno

        Premium Content Balonne mayor to meet with community after Mungindi inferno

        News A DISASTER Management Meeting is scheduled to go ahead today to discuss whether Mungindi residents will be able to travel to Moree in NSW for essential services without...

        Investigators on scene of blaze that tore through town

        Premium Content Investigators on scene of blaze that tore through town

        News Investigators have arrived to determine the cause of the blaze

        Man hospitalised after Condamine rollover

        Premium Content Man hospitalised after Condamine rollover

        News A WESTERN Downs man has been taken to hospital after being injured in a rollover...

        More Aussies die as $44 billion money trail goes untraced

        Premium Content More Aussies die as $44 billion money trail goes untraced

        News News Corp launches campaign to sort out aged care mess