A NSW teenager has broken an 11-year world record for the highest half pipe jump in the Laax superpipe competition in Switzerland.

Valentino Guseli - just 15 and hailing from Narooma - made headlines earlier this year when he blitzed the snowfield in qualifying for the 2021 Laax Open Halfpipe World Cup.

And last week, March 31, the snowboarding phenomenon jumped 7.3m from the superpipe in the ski town of Laax, breaking the previous record of 7m set in 2010 by the American multiple Olympic champion Shaun White.

Valentino Guseli’s world record half pipe jump in Switzerland, Picture: Mathias Wittwer

Guseli, who has been spending his winters in Laax and training there for five years said after jumping 7m previously he wanted to "set the bar a little higher" to break the record.

"I've had the idea of breaking the world record for a pretty long time," Guseli said.

"I just always wanted to go as big as possible.

"The day was perfect and the conditions were good, so we just decided to send it."

Valentino Guseli in the halfpipe for his world record attempt. Picture: Mathias Wittwer

Originally published as NSW teen breaks snowboard icon's world record