Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

NSW records major virus milestone, no new cases

by Erin Lyons
15th Jan 2021 10:49 AM

 

NSW has marked its second day of zero community cases, marking the first time the state has recorded two consecutive day of no cases since December 15.

However, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said testing rates "are not where we'd like them to be".

More than 16,000 turned out for testing up to 8pm Thursday.

The Premier warned the state government won't have the confidence to ease restrictions unless testing numbers increase.

But government officials are in the process of "considering" what restrictions can be eased, particularly around weddings, mask wearing, and the number of people allowed in households.

 

Originally published as NSW records major virus milestone

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Miles mum busted drink driving, lashed out at police

        Premium Content Miles mum busted drink driving, lashed out at police

        Crime Chinchilla court heard a Miles mum became violent after being pulled over by police in Miles.

        IN COURT: Woman’s finger cut open after being attacked

        Premium Content IN COURT: Woman’s finger cut open after being attacked

        Crime A Chinchilla woman faced court for assaulting a woman and stealing socks and...

        REVEALED: Western Downs 2021 Australia Day Award recipients

        Premium Content REVEALED: Western Downs 2021 Australia Day Award recipients

        News Here’s the list of inspirational, talented, and resilient locals who are set to...

        48k jobs up for grabs: Qld’s employment boom

        Premium Content 48k jobs up for grabs: Qld’s employment boom

        Employment Record job vacancies as bosses struggle to find workers