NSW Minister for Transport and Roads and Member for Bega Andrew Constance has warned that regional areas are not equipped for a COVID-19 outbreak. Picture: AAP
Breaking

NSW Police board infected Ruby Princess after seventh death

by James O'Doherty and Georgia Clark
1st Apr 2020 4:21 PM

NSW Police have boarded the Ruby Princess in a further medical evacuation from the disease-stricken ship following the seventh passenger death.

A 66 year old man was today evacuated from the ship requiring medical care, NSW Police has confirmed.

Earlier today, a number of people wearing face-masks, gloves, and protective gowns were seen boarding and disembarking the troubled vessel.

NSW police has now confirmed it escorted NSW Health and a team from a private company - Aspen Medical - to the Ruby Princess, to assess the health situation on board the ship.

Earlier, Peter Dutton said he had called in the company to do health checks on the ship's crew to get "an honest picture of what's happening."

"It's clear that some of the companies have been lying about the situation about the health of passengers and crew on board," he told 2GB.

An 85-year-old Queensland man who died in Toowoomba Hospital after contracting COVID-19 had travelled on the cruise ship earlier this month.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller earlier said that fourteen people have already been evacuated off ships in or near NSW waters.

NSW cases of COVID-19 rose by 116 to 2298 on Thursday.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in NSW

Live Data Source: Health Protection NSW

coronavirus covid-19 cruise ship death editors picks outbreak pandemic ruby princess

