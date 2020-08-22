Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NSW has continued its low streak of coronavirus numbers, as the state battles the deadly virus.
NSW has continued its low streak of coronavirus numbers, as the state battles the deadly virus.
Health

NSW coronavirus numbers remain low with nine more cases

by Alex Turner-Cohen
22nd Aug 2020 11:44 AM

NSW recorded nine new coronavirus cases overnight.

That brings the state's total to 3,792 cases altogether.

It follows a low streak in the state, where for the past few days the daily numbers were under 10.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian speaking to press.
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian speaking to press.

Yesterday, the state recorded just one new case.

It comes as NSW's neighbour Victoria recorded its second day of under 200 coronavirus cases.

"Four are close contacts of previously reported cases whose source is under investigation," Dr Jeremy McAnulty told media.

"Two are cases whose source is under investigation.

"One case is a household contact of a previously reported confirmed case linked to the Tengara School for Girls Cherrybrook cluster.

"Two cases are household contacts of previously reported cases linked to the Bankstown area funeral gathering cluster."

Dr McAnulty also used the opportunity to remind NSW citizens to get tested if they attended the Westfield in Mt Druitt on Wednesday August 12, between 12pm and 12.30pm, or Friday August 14 between 11am and 12pm.

Originally published as NSW coronavirus numbers remain low

cornavirus health

Just In

    Just In

      Hero dog’s tearful farewell

      Hero dog’s tearful farewell
      • 22nd Aug 2020 12:37 PM

      Top Stories

        UPGRADES: Popular Chinchilla park to undergo revamp

        Premium Content UPGRADES: Popular Chinchilla park to undergo revamp

        News LIONS Park will undergo a refresh, with Council soon to commence important...

        DETAILS: Driver on the run from police after not paying for fuel

        Premium Content DETAILS: Driver on the run from police after not paying for...

        News THE driver took off away from Dalby on a major highway.

        INVESTIGATION: Weir mechanical operation shed targeted

        Premium Content INVESTIGATION: Weir mechanical operation shed targeted

        News SCENES of Crime are investigating a break and enter that occurred at the Chinchilla...