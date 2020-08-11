Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NSW has recorded its biggest jump in COVID-19 cases in almost four months, with the premier warning the state is on a
NSW has recorded its biggest jump in COVID-19 cases in almost four months, with the premier warning the state is on a "knife's edge".
Health

NSW confirms biggest spike since April

by Staff Writers
11th Aug 2020 1:24 PM

NSW has recorded 22 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, marking the biggest state's spike in cases since April.

Four of those are from people in hotel quarantine, two are from Victoria and eight are linked to the Tangara school cluster in Cherrybrook.

"Any new cluster is a concern. I anticipate the number of that cluster will grow," Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

Ms Berejiklian urged people to be cautious about their daily activities and not take any unnecessary risks.

"This is not the time for complacency. It is the time to be on high alert," she said.

There are now 17 cases associated with the Tangara School for Girls, just days after the cluster was first discovered.

Originally published as NSW confirms biggest spike since April

More Stories

coronavirusm coronavirus nsw health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Five community groups to receive $100k funding

        Premium Content NAMED: Five community groups to receive $100k funding

        Rural THE grant will alleviate financial pressure from groups in Dalby, Roma, and Warra.

        SHOCKING: 2 men bloodied in random separate attacks in Roma

        Premium Content SHOCKING: 2 men bloodied in random separate attacks in Roma

        News ONE man blacked out after being punched in the face twice and another was thrown...

        DETAILS: Drunk man assaults security guard at Dalby pub

        Premium Content DETAILS: Drunk man assaults security guard at Dalby pub

        Crime THE man will appear in court on a serious assault charge.

        Police issue fines to southwest border declaration liars

        Premium Content Police issue fines to southwest border declaration liars

        News DETAILS: Police issue infringement notices to people lying on their entry...