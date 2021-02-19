NRL stars James Tedesco, Cameron Munster, Kalyn Ponga and Mitch Moses are all part of the largest player outdoor artwork seen in Australia.

NRL stars James Tedesco, Cameron Munster, Kalyn Ponga and Mitch Moses have all had their faces painted on the turf at Parramatta's Bankwest Stadium.

Their larger-than-life faces are part of the countdown to the NRL season on March 11 and it is the largest player outdoor artwork seen in Australia with the painting cleverly laid down by painting little white squares and lines on the grass.

The grass art featuring the Foxtel and Kayo ambassadors took 48 hours to complete with Bankwest Stadium combing with the only 24/7 league channel there is.

"We're excited to be asked to jump on-board with the team at Fox League to bring the big idea to life. It's the first of its kind in Australia and a great way to get footy fans excited for footy season. We haven't done anything like this before and it took our two artists two days to complete with 100 litres of Supaturf paint specifically designed for use on sports fields," Tim Clark from Best Signs said.

Bankwest Stadium CEO Daryl Kerry said "It was a pleasure to welcome Fox League and some of the biggest names in rugby league to the stadium in the countdown to the 2021 season. The stage is now set for a footy season to remember.

"This was a significant undertaking by Fox League and we were thrilled to be able to showcase this artwork on the stadium turf."

The 2021 NRL Telstra Premiership begins on Thursday March 11 and Fox League is the only place to watch every game of every round Live with no ads during play.

Originally published as NRL stars like you've never seen them before