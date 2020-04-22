Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
RESTRICTIONS: The curve is starting to flatten so now is the time to lift restrictions according journalist Peta Mceachern.
RESTRICTIONS: The curve is starting to flatten so now is the time to lift restrictions according journalist Peta Mceachern.
News

Now is not the time to relax COVID-19 restrictions

Peta McEachern
22nd Apr 2020 9:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PEOPLE around the world are getting uneasy - the coronavirus lockdown in the US has sparked protests with citizens demanding an end to stay at home measures, similar events have happened in France, Russia, India and Brazil.

In Australia it's evident people are beginning to get restless, and as the curve weakens there has been discussions around relaxing coronavirus restrictions.

But is it really worth it?

It confounds me as to what is so difficult about staying indoors (if you have a safe space to do so).

If you are finding to difficult to stay home, perhaps it is time to look within and question why it is you can't sit with yourself, and why it is you seek outside distractions.

Yes we are social creatures, but technology enables us to stay connected with loved ones in a verity of ways.

This goes beyond economic impacts and personal boredom - it's about the preservation of human life - those of us who are most vulnerable and need our protection.

So let's follow advice from medical experts who stress the vital importance of coronavirus restrictions to stop the spread of the virus and keep people from dying.

Let's continue to show the rest of the world how it's done, and look out for our mates.

coronaviruschinchilla coronavirus protests coronavirus restrictions opinions

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Five per cent of Chinchilla students attend school in person

        premium_icon Five per cent of Chinchilla students attend school in person

        News Here’s what it’s like for Chinchilla teachers at empty schools with most students studying at home.

        NAMED: A list of Roma drug dealers

        premium_icon NAMED: A list of Roma drug dealers

        News Find out who has been dealing drugs with this list of locals that have been...

        120k jobs lost: Qld workforce decimated by virus

        premium_icon 120k jobs lost: Qld workforce decimated by virus

        Employment Virus cuts 120,000 Queensland jobs, 750,000 across the country

        LIGHT UP THE DAWN: How to commemorate Anzac Day in iso

        LIGHT UP THE DAWN: How to commemorate Anzac Day in iso

        News In a normal year, 500 services and marches are planned around the state for Anzac...