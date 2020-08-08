Notorious Gold Coast bikie Harley Barbaro has been arrested for allegedly breaching Queensland's controversial consorting laws.

Mr Barbaro was arrested at a Gold Coast barber shop on Saturday after a large group of uniformed police officers and plain clothes detectives attended the business.

It is understood Barbaro, a Mongols bikie member and the brother of slain Sydney underworld figure Pasquale Barbaro, has a no contact order relating to a work colleague.

However, Mr Barbaro's lawyer, high-profile Gold Coast defence solicitor Campbell MacCallum, said there was provision in the legislation for work contact to be treated outside the scope of consorting laws.

Defence Solicitor Campbell McCallum (right) with Harley Barbaro at Southport courthouse. Picture: Scott Powick

A furious Mr MacCallum said the arrest was invalid and should never have taken place.

"Mr Barbaro works as a direct employee," he said.

"He is undoubtedly completely entitled to be in the presence of (the business owner) when discharging his employment duties."

He said he would be filing a false imprisonment claim immediately against the QPS and the officers involved.

Mr Barbaro, with Mr MacCallum, has previously successfully contested consorting charges, which led to an appeal being filed by the QPS.

As the state's first consorting case, which involves laws designed to stop a person from associating with known criminals, Mr Barbaro won a court action after a magistrate ruled the list of names he was banned from contacting had been lodged incorrectly.

Originally published as Notorious bikie in barber shop arrest