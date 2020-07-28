‘Nothing but drama’: Neighbours expose real Bunnings Karen

Neighbours of the woman dubbed "Bunnings Karen" have described her as "nothing but drama" and said she has a long history of confrontations with police.

Fed-up residents who live near Kerry Nash said they were not surprised to learn it was her in the now infamous video where she filmed herself harassing Bunnings staff about facemasks.

Ms Nash, whose identity was revealed by her ex-employer iSelect, was keeping a low profile on Monday, ignoring requests to comment to the media.

When TV crews visited her home she called police.

Neighbours said it was often police being called on Ms Nash for her frequent parties that went into the early hours of the morning.

According to neighbours there have been multiple times when she has ignored police requests to turn down her loud music.

"This is nothing new for her, she is always banging on about how she's gonna sue police and always argues with them," one neighbour said.

"She acts all tough and goes on and on about all that law shit and her human rights."

Another neighbour said of her behaviour: "she's nothing but drama. She's an out of control neighbour."

Multiple neighbours said the fire brigade had been called to her house numerous times due to large bonfires in her backyard.

A sign next to Ms Nash's front door warns trespassers would face a 'minimum penalty of $10,000' for 'damages'.

The note refers to multiple High Court decisions as precedents and claims the damages payment would be due within 21 days.

MELBOURNE ANTI-MASKERS GO VIRAL

Ms Nash is one of two Melbourne women to go viral by filming themselves themselves in verbal confrontations with retail staff over their anti-mask stance.

A self-proclaimed exorcist and pagan minister called Lizzy Rose, also claims masks breach people's rights, and made an anti mask stand at a Melbourne Bunnings store.

Ms Rose claims to have thousands of people supporting her and says she is not bothered by public criticism of her stance.

But Hugh de Kretser, executive director of the Human Rights Law Centre, said being required to wear a mask in public in Melbourne did not breach human rights.

"It's a small limit on personal freedom for a very good reason: saving lives & protecting public health. The Vic Government is required by our Charter of Rights to protect life & health,'' he tweeted.

The mask rule came into effect at 11.59pm on July 22, with those who refuse to wear a face covering risking being fined $200 by Victoria Police.

Ms Nash's former employer, iSelect, released a statement saying it was "appalled" by her behaviour and moved to distance itself from her rants.

"Kerry Nash has not worked for iSelect since December '18. We are appalled by #BunningsKaren's refusal to wear a mask without a legitimate reason," the statement read.

"We fully comply with COVID restrictions and any staff unable to WFH must wear a mask in our office, in accordance with the guidelines."

On her LinkedIn profile, Ms Nash refers to herself as an iSelect senior sales consultant employed since 2012.

She wrote she had a "demonstrated history of working in the consumer services industry" and experience in customer service and coaching.

Ms Nash shared video of herself refusing to wear a mask at Bunnings, and was allegedly later involved in a similar incident at an Australia Post outlet.

A postal worker copped a spray from the anti-masker as she went to send a parcel.

"I do not need a mask," she rants.

"If you could stamp that, it would be wonderful," the woman says as she approaches the counter, with her phone camera recording.

She then berates the staff member - who is seen politely serving her - telling him he has no authority to ask her to wear a face mask.

"I suggest you update yourself on what the Department of Human Services have put on with regards to masks and who needs to wear them," she tells him.

"And who also has the authorisation to actually ask for that evidence? Because it's not you."

On Saturday video emerged of the woman telling police that they can't constitutionally force citizens to wear masks, after police approached her and attempted to issue her with an infringement outside a Bunnings store in Melbourne's southeast.

She also said that she didn't "consent" to the arrest when officers tried to take her to the police station.

A Victoria Police spokeswoman said she couldn't comment on individual cases or breaches.

The exchange follows a similar incident where Melbourne woman Eve Black talked her way through a check point, leading to significant social media backlash.

Elizabeth 'Lizzy' Rose claims to have an exemption from wearing a mask. Picture: Facebook

A post on Ms Rose’s Instagram page thanking healthcare workers. Picture: Supplied

PAGAN MINISTER TURNS ANTI-MASK KAREN

A self-proclaimed exorcist and pagan minister called Lizzy Rose is the woman at the centre of the Bunnings anti-mask protest who says masks breach people's rights.

The Melbourne protester also describes herself as a psychic, tarot reader, "eclectic high priestess" and witch.

Ms Rose told the Herald Sun she did not wear a mask because of a medical condition but objected to the state government order for masks to be mandatory.

She was in Bunnings to buy a shovel to build a Viking firepit and claimed to have shown the medical certificate to staff.

"I started filming to protect myself. As soon as I started filming they went quiet.''

"I object to the masks unless you are ill.

"People have a right. 32. No one should force you to be immunised against your will,'' she said.

The dissenter claimed to have thousands of people supporting her and was not bothered by public criticism of her stance.

Ms Rose defended posting a selfie wearing a mask in March with comments backing masks.

"That was the first strain of the virus and it was dangerous and it in the air. Right now there is no airborne to the degrees they are saying.''

The row unfolded as Victoria recorded 532 new COVID-19 cases - a daily record - and six Victorians died overnight including five in aged care.

Ms Rose said the virus was made in a lab in China and that 99.9 per cent of people would survive it.

"It's not a pandemic,'' she said.

The government had no right to force people to wear masks, she said.

"This is not a conspiracy theory, these are facts.''

In one of Ms Rose's recent Instagram posts, snapped in Maribyrnong Bunnings, she declares: "The system is corrupt Justice must prevail In strength and upholding our rights Lizzy Rose xo"

Ms Rose, from Melbourne's northwest, has also appeared on TV breakfast and lifestyle programs.

