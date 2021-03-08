Northern Beaches man accused of raping partner’s daughter

A Blacks Beach man is accused of showing his then-partner’s young daughter pornography “to instruct her on how she could perform oral sex on him” and raping the girl.​

A Northern Beaches man is accused of showing his then-partner's young daughter pornography "to instruct her on how she could perform oral sex on him" and raping the girl.

Mackay District Court heard the alleged offending happened when the girl was six or seven.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with maintaining an unlawful sexual relationship with a child under 16.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Crown Prosecutor Elise Sargent, in her opening statement to the jury on Friday, said the man was accused of raping the daughter of his then-partner during visits while they were in a relationship.

Ms Sargent said the alleged offending stopped when the pair broke up.

The court heard the man allegedly performed oral sex on the girl and the girl was allegedly forced to perform oral sex on the man.

"You'll hear about other things that he (allegedly) did, including showing her pornography, to instruct her on how she could perform oral sex on him and also telling her not to tell her mum," Ms Sargent told the jury.

The court was closed for the girl's evidence.

The jury will also hear from the girl's mother and the investigating police officer.

The trial continues on Monday.

