‘Noisy, partying’ teens fined, had ‘no idea’ about COVID-19

POLICE Commissioner Katarina Carroll says 208 infringement notices have been issued to people who have breached self quarantine in Queensland.

Five people were last night fined in Maroochydore after booking a hotel room for a party.

The youths, who allegedly claimed to have no knowledge of the pandemic or the directions to maintain social distancing, were each fined $1334.50 after they were busted having a "noisy party" in the room.

"That is an example of reckless and blatant disregard of what we are trying to achieve here," Ms Carroll said.

Alarmingly, speeding has also increased with the Police Commissioner warning there would be an increased police presence on roads.

"Another disturbing trend in the last week or so is that our speeds on our roads are actually increasing dramatically," she said.

"I don't know whether this is because we have got less traffic on the road but it certainly is a concerning trend.

"As a result going into this break there will be more police on the road but as you have heard and as I would advocate, you should be staying home unless it is essential."

Commercial truck drivers are also reporting campers travelling through the night.

Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll says she is disturbed by the number of drivers who are speeding because of quiet roads. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

Since March 1 there have been 27 traffic fatalities which has effectively doubled the state's road toll in a matter of weeks.

Eleven of those crashes have involved single vehicles and six are speed related.

"That's a very concerned trend," Assistant Commissioner of Road Policing Commander Mike Keating said.

"What we're seeing is people blatantly taking disregard for the speed limits."

In the last week 41 percent of people caught speeding by point to point cameras were travelling between 21 and 30km/hr over the limit. Usually it is only 6.3 per cent.

In the same time period 15.5 per cent caught out by red light/speed cameras have been been travelling at that speed band. Mr Keating said it was usually just 2 per cent.

Nearly 10 per cent of people detected by speed camera trailers were exceeding the limit by 31 to 40km/h compared to the usual 1.7 per cent.

"That's just inexcusable," he said.

In response police have stepped up road safety measures including more patrols.

Originally published as 'Noisy, partying' teens fined, had 'no idea' about COVID-19