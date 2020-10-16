‘No trace’: COVID impedes search for missing dad

Supplied Editorial Vikashni Moyle with her pet dog, Skye. Her father, Kenneth Vaughan, has been missing in Cairns. Pictures: Supplied

Supplied Editorial Vikashni Moyle with her pet dog, Skye. Her father, Kenneth Vaughan, has been missing in Cairns. Pictures: Supplied

THE daughter of a missing Cairns man who reconnected with her after years of separation has been left distraught and in limbo, saying "any trace of where he went" is "very difficult to find" with COVID-19 impeding her search.

Kenneth Vaughan, 62, who had been living in the Cairns region all his life, was last seen leaving his Bentley Park home in his ute in the early hours of September 20. Unconfirmed reports suggested he may have been travelling north on the Captain Cook Highway.

Kenneth Vaughan has been reported missing from Bentley Park since September 20, 2020. Picture: Queensland Police

MORE NEWS

Girl, 13, sentenced for violent Cairns crime spree

'Grabbed my guts, ran': Brother tells of alleged stabbing

His 35-year-old daughter, Vikashni Moyle, lives in Melbourne and visited the Far North in early 2020 just before the lockdown restrictions came into force.

"When nan got very sick at the start of the year, I was on the plane the next day to see her at Cairns hospital," Ms Moyle said.

"Then the lockdown happened. Unfortunately my dad went out bush fossicking - his way to deal with being overwhelmed - so I didn't get a chance to see him."

Vikashni Moyle, 4, with her father Kenneth Vaughan. Picture: Supplied

Nearly four weeks since he was reported missing, Ms Moyle said it was "very difficult to find any trace of where he went".

"Just nothing. There's concern from everyone … everyone's worried about his safety because we just want to know what's happened."

Ms Moyle said her father, who is the great grandson of John Miller, a member of the official party to land in Cairns in 1876, also suffered from back pain and migraines.

"We're concerned he had a migraine attack or a car accident," she said.

Ms Moyle said her father was a passionate gemstone fossicker.

Kenneth Vaughan was last seen in a 2015 Holden Colorado ute. Image: Supplied

With Victoria heavily restricted by the coronavirus, Ms Moyle said it had added another layer of hardship and she is appealing for any bit of information from the public.

In a statement, police said they were still investigating.

"Officers have spoken to a number of fossickers already. However, our appeal continues," the statement reads.

Mr Vaughan is described as caucasian, about 175cm tall and of medium build.

He has greying brown hair and a light-coloured moustache and goatee style beard.

His vehicle is a white 2015 Holden Colorado Space Cab utility bearing the Queensland registration 018-VNG.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as 'No trace': COVID impedes search for missing Cairns dad