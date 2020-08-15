Menu
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says there have been no new cases of coronavirus in Queensland in the past 24 hours.
Health

No new cases of COVID-19 in Queensland overnight

by Janelle Miles
15th Aug 2020 10:13 AM
Queensland has recorded no new cases of COVID-19 overnight, with the state's total number of infections revised down to 1091.

Two crew members of a cargo ship, who tested positive to the virus this week, have been transferred to the Townsville University Hospital overnight, while a third case announced on Friday has been taken off Queensland's tally after being included in the NSW count.

That case tested positive while in hotel quarantine on the Gold Coast after arriving from Sydney, a coronavirus hotspot.

The national death toll due to the novel virus stands at 375, including six Queenslanders.

More than 200 of Australia's deaths have been among residential aged care recipients, but a Victorian man in his 20s is among those who have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Queensland's last death from the virus was an 83-year-old man in April, who died in Sydney after returning from a cruise on the Celebrity Eclipse.

So far, the state has recorded more than 716,000 tests for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, since late January, when the first Queensland case was diagnosed on the Gold Coast in a 44-year-old tourist from Wuhan, China.

Originally published as No new cases of COVID-19 in Qld overnight

