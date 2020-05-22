PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced that there has been no new coronavirus cases in Queensland in the past 24 hours.

It comes after no new cases were recorded yesterday with only 12 active cases in the state.

So far this month, there have been 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Queensland while only four people remain in hospital, one of those in intensive care.

Ms Palaszczuk is again today facing ongoing criticism over the state's border closures, which has sparked a bitter war of words between her and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

Ms Berejiklian has slammed Ms Palaszczuk's intention to keep Queensland's borders closed until at least September as "not logical".

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world reached 5 million on Thursday, with the global death toll standing at 328,172, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Europe has been the hardest hit with 1,954,519 cases and 169,880 deaths, while the US has 1,551,853 cases and 93,439 deaths.

The statistics represent only a fraction of the exact total of cases because many countries test only the most serious infections.

Originally published as No new cases again for Qld as border debate rages