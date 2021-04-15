Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
IN COURT: Bailey John Keep pleaded guilty to unlawful possession on a vehicle and fair evasion at the Chinchilla Magistrates Court. Pic: Supplied
IN COURT: Bailey John Keep pleaded guilty to unlawful possession on a vehicle and fair evasion at the Chinchilla Magistrates Court. Pic: Supplied
Crime

No keys, ignition, dad pays $50 for stolen Commodore

Peta McEachern
15th Apr 2021 3:23 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Chinchilla Magistrate Court heard a young Western Downs father thought it would be a bright idea to buy a stolen 2005 Commodore for $50 while on a suspended prison sentence.

During January 2021, other than purchasing a car that had no key and a damaged ignition, the court heard Bailey John Keep was also caught on a train travelling west bound without a ticket or go card.

At the Chinchilla Courthouse on Thursday, April 8, the father-of-three pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a vehicle and fare evasion.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told the 21-year-old he should have known better considering he was currently serving a suspended sentence and had a history of unlawful use charges.

“You can’t afford to involve yourself in any illegal activity involving motor vehicles – you have those three months of jail hanging over your head for 19 months,” she said

“You breached your suspended sentence in November last year and you breached it in January this year.”

Magistrate Mossop said she was satisfied to issue a fine for the low-end breaches, considering Keep’s age, the facts of the offending, and the nature of the offences.

Keep was fined $1000 for all offences.

For breaching his suspended sentence, Keep was ordered to serve his suspended sentence of three months – although Keep’s parole date was set imminently.

“If you stuff up in the three months (while on parole) you will be going straight to jail,” Magistrate Mossop warmed Keep.

A conviction was recorded.

bailey john keep chinchilla magistates court unlawful use of a motor vehicle charge

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Four months in custody declared enough for meth supplier

        Premium Content Four months in custody declared enough for meth supplier

        Crime The man pleaded guilty before the Toowoomba District Court to 22 counts of supplying a dangerous drug.

        EXPLAINED: Everything you can do now restrictions have eased

        Premium Content EXPLAINED: Everything you can do now restrictions have eased

        Health Everything you can do now COVID-19 restrictions have eased

        Statewide audit after fears nurses let down by masks

        Premium Content Statewide audit after fears nurses let down by masks

        Health Statewide audit recommended into fit testing of Qld nurses’ masks

        Man allegedly reverses car into shop front while drunk

        Premium Content Man allegedly reverses car into shop front while drunk

        Crime man charged with drink driving after allegedly reversing into shop