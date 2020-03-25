NO ID, NO ENTRY: The IGA enforcing strict entry rules

ID PLEASE: Cornetts IGA in Gayndah will be refusing entry to shoppers who do not show their Australian ID or passport as of March 26. Picture: Sam Turner

IF YOU head to Gayndah's IGA from 8am tomorrow without your driver's licence or passport, you will be refused entry.

Strict new rules will be put into place for shoppers visiting Cornetts IGA from tomorrow onwards to stop the spread of coronavirus in the community.

The notification states that if you are a visitor to this town, you will be required to show a visa document or passport to prove that you have been in the country for more than 14 days.

If you're an Australian traveller, you will have to show an Australian driver's licence.

If shoppers are unable to provide the required documents, they will be refused entry.

Cornetts IGA manager Sally Scanlan said they've decided to implement these rules to protect themselves, and their customers.

"It's unfortunate how things have turned out," Mrs Scanlan said.

"But from 8am tomorrow we'll have one person on the door everyday checking until further notice."

The new rules for entering Cornetts IGA in Gayndah that was posted to social media on March 25. Picture: Facebook

Mrs Scanlan said they've already received a positive response from the community after communicating the new rules on social media.

"We've already started marking yellow x's on the floor to allow for the 1.5 metre rule, and staff will be wearing masks soon too.

"We're just trying to keep everyone safe, because it's quite concerning when a lot of these backpackers come in here all at once.

"They're all standing in their groups, and not practising social distancing."

Mrs Scanlan even believes the store will have implement a capacity rule shortly.

As of March 25, there have been six confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Wide Bay area.

As the picking season approaches, Gayndah and Mundubbera will be a mecca for foreign travellers, wanting to complete their 88 days for their visa.