‘No hero’: Mum shuns tag after rescuing drowning boy

Bryce McGahey and Rosie Corones were the first respondents to a boy who had fallen into the reservoir at Clinton's Beaumont Park yesterday morning.

A GLADSTONE mother of two who saved a boy from drowning in Clinton said she was not a hero and had an important safety message.

Rosie Corones was on a morning walk around Beaumont Park this week when she saw a boy playing by the reservoir's edge.

"I thought it was a little bit odd but I thought 'his parents must be there somewhere' so I kept walking in his direction," Ms Corones said.

"Then I saw there was no parents about, there was another couple walking and I noticed that they may have noticed as well."

Ms Corones said the boy fell into the water and her human instinct kicked in, leaving her two boys in their pram and running towards the stricken boy.

"I don't really remember very much," she said.

"I remember running and being in the water then another couple, Bryce and Paula McGahey, headed in the direction of the child as well and pulled the child and me out of the water."

Council has been approached for comment regarding the implementation of safety measures around the reservoir.

Ms Corones said Paula conversed with boy after about where his home was.

"He had no idea so the next step was to call the police, then his caregiver came from her house and was in shock," Ms Corones said.

Ms Corones said she felt confident the boy was going to be okay.

"I just did, I suppose, what anyone when they see something like that would, I just stopped and ran," she said.

"The other couple (Bryce and Paula) were going to do the exact same thing it was just a matter of who got there first and it was me."

Rosie Corones and Bryce McGahey said the edge of the reservoir is slippery at the best of times, not surprised the boy fell in.

The trio of rescuers recommended the boy's caregiver take him to the emergency department as a precaution.

"Because there is blue-green algae in that pond," Ms Corones said.

"We don't know if he did swallow some water because obviously he couldn't swim because he was a little boy."

Ms Corones said things could happen in a split second and children could just disappear.

"You might get distracted doing something really simple, so it is important that you are in control at all times," she said.