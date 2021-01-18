Broncos boss Paul White has conceded Payne Haas will "suffer the consequences" but the club is yet to hand down any sanction following his arrest on the weekend.

Haas was back at Broncos training on Monday morning following his altercation with police at Tweed Heads on Saturday night.

The Brisbane club is yet to hand down a punishment for the 21-year-old, who is due to front court on February 2.

White said any sanction imposed on Haas will come after his court proceedings and the NRL Integrity Unit investigation.

Brisbane Broncos CEO Paul White speaks to the media after Payne Haas’ arrest. Picture: News Corp/Attila Csaszar

"There's no excuse or tolerance for that type of behaviour," White said on Monday morning.

"There's a big lesson for Payne and he needs to own that but there's a big lesson for the entire playing group.

"We're after actions not words.

"He was alone and acted alone in this instance and he made a really poor decision.

"He'll have to suffer the consequences for that.

"We're not just jumping straight to what a sanction might look like.

"We're looking at what are the opportunities for learning right here and right now.

"Too many times, you deal with a sanction and think that's it."

White admitted the recent off-field incident was a setback for the upcoming season as the club looks to bounce back from their wooden spoon finish in 2020.

"We had an incident-free pre-season," he said.

"The players returned from the Christmas break in good shape and things were tracking well with our roster in good shape.

"Anything like this is a setback and we need to own it as a club.

"First and foremost, Payne needs to own it.

"Kevvie (Walters) will be part of that process."

Originally published as 'No excuse': Broncos boss bristles at Haas arrest