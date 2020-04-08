No crowds, no problem: winery leads virtual event

Riversands family and staff will be celebrating Easter very differently this year - moving their popular Easter in the Vines to a virtual event..

WHILE the coronavirus may have shut down their 20th annual Easter in the Vines event, Riversands Winery have turned to digital technology to ensure the show goes on.

When crowd restrictions were introduced in light of the coronavirus pandemic, owner Alison Blackett suggested turning the event into a virtual wine, food and music experience to be live-streamed into living rooms.

“During home isolation, everyone will be looking for some fun,” she said.

“In between dancing to the bands, what better way than to join in a virtual tasting of Riversands wines which can be bought online at the store.

“To get the audience in the mood and dancing, we curated two special Easter six packs with big discounts and free shipping up until Easter.”

Mrs Blackett said customers could also pick their own selection from the online store.

“Any Riversands winery purchases will help us to keep staff employed during the COVID-19 crisis,” she said.

Owner David Blackett said the winery had organised seven bands, most of whom have previously played at an Easter in the Vines event, to play nominated songs for half an hour each.

“The event will be live-streamed on the Riversansd Wine’s Facebook page from 3-6.30pm on both Easter Saturday and Easter Sunday,” he said.

“The fantastic line up of artists performing includes Adam Kilpatrick, Cathy Drummond, Billy Bridge & Rebecca Lee Nye, Peter ‘Smokie’ Dawson, Patsy and Dave from ‘The Long & Short of It’, The Missing Link Band, and Peta Cherae.

“Like many, the entertainers have had their gigs cancelled and are facing hardships. Please support them during their gig.”

The Blacketts said Riversands Winery would also be matching tasty local food selections with the wines.

“I’m loving this time at home, discovering what combos I can create purely from the shelves of my vastly underexplored kitchen,” Mrs Blackett said.

“We will be promoting locally grown and made to keep our world turning. We would love to share your creations too, post your food suggestions on the Facebook page … you might just win something.



There are plenty of opportunities to win prizes before and during the event too with regular competitions on the Facebook page including prizes for a selfie competition.

With plenty of fun to be had, be sure to join in on the Riversands Wine’s Facebook page for this virtual event.