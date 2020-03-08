No clues, no arrests in baby death

Bellah-Rose Salafia the 3 month old girl found dead at home in Zillmere on Saturday. Picture: Facebook

Bellah-Rose Salafia the 3 month old girl found dead at home in Zillmere on Saturday. Picture: Facebook

POLICE have launched a murder investigation after a three-month-old baby girl was found unresponsive in her cot in Brisbane.

Police officers have confirmed the death, which occurred at a home in the city's northern suburbs, is being treated as suspicious and have launched a homicide investigation.

Bellah-Rose Salafia was found unconscious at a Zillmere house just before 6am and died after being rushed to the nearby Prince Charles Hospital.

Forensic investigators remained at the Department of Housing home on Handford Rd late on Saturday.

Toys and car seats, understood to belong to other children in the home, could be seen strewn across the property. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Gosling

Toys and car seats, understood to belong to other children in the home, could be seen strewn across the property.

Police have appealed for anyone with dash-camera footage from along Handford Rd between 4.30am and 6.30am on Saturday to come forward and speak with investigators.

The single-level home is on a busy four-lane road, opposite Mungo Scott Park.

The single-level home is on a busy four-lane road, opposite Mungo Scott Park. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Gosling

According to early emergency services reports yesterday, the baby girl was found face down.

No charges have yet been laid. Police would not say if the baby's parents or carers are involved in the investigation, only confirming a number of people were assisting with their inquiries.

Picture: AAP Image/Richard Gosling

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll confirmed the death but said it was too early to discuss circumstances.

"Certainly, tragically a child has passed away at that household," she said. "Early days for us, so I can't say much more than that. We have all our expert police out there looking at it at the moment, but I don't know exactly what the cause is … there is a lot more to be done in the investigation first."

Picture: AAP Image/Richard Gosling

Krystal Forsyth, who said online that she was the baby's aunt, said she loved the baby girl "endlessly".

"I love you endlessly my sweet niece my heart is broken and forever will be … I'll look after your mum and your three brothers always," she wrote.

A major investigation centre based at Boondall Police Station in the wake of the tragedy. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Gosling

Detectives have established a major investigation centre based at Boondall Police Station in the wake of the tragedy.

Investigators were yesterday waiting on post-mortem results.