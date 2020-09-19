Menu
Pro-surfer Ellie-Jean Coffey has dropped in on a raunchy new side hustle — a personal website offering ‘XXX-rated’ content for paying subscribers.
No butts about it, sex sells for Aussie surf star

by Amy Harris
19th Sep 2020 5:59 AM
Pro-surfer Ellie-Jean Coffey has dropped in on a raunchy new side hustle.

The former world top 10-ranked pro, from the Gold Coast, recently went live with a personal website offering "XXX-rated" content for paying subscribers.

 

Ellie-Jean Coffey in action at her day job. Picture: Instagram
Following a similar model to the paid-subscriber mega-platform OnlyFans, Coffey has launched her own website ellieunlocked.com, which offers "uncensored content, private chat and more" at a cost of $10 per month.

No word on how many subscribers the social media phenomenon has amassed so far, but with a million Instagram followers already, the stunning goofy-footer could be in for one heck of a payday.

 

Coffey’s X-rated content is available for $10 a month.
Pictures: Instagram
Other celebrities who have jumped on the NSFW content-subscriber bandwagon have reportedly been raking in oodles, with US actor Bella Thorne said to have made $1 million on just her first day on the OnlyFans platform.

Originally published as No butts about it, sex sells for Aussie surf star

And the pro-surfer’s new side hustle.
