Crime

No bail for mum accused of killing partner

Geoff Egan
by and Geoff Egan
13th Oct 2020 3:56 PM
The Murrumba Downs mum accused of stabbing her partner to death remains behind bars.

Jean Louise Herholdt was mentioned in Pine Rivers Magistrates Court today.

Ms Herholdt has been charged with murdering, with an aggravating circumstance of occurring in a domestic violence setting, her 32-year-old partner Sean Murray on August 27.

Sean Murray and Jean Louise Herholdt. Ms Herholdt is accused of murdering Sean Murray at Murrumba Downs Picture Supplied
She did not appear in court or on video link on Tuesday.

Police allege she stabbed Mr Murray in the back after an argument in a Murrumba Downs home.

Ms Herholdt remains in custody and the court heard she has not applied for bail.

Police investigating the alleged murder of Sean Murray at Burnett Drive, Murrumba Downs. Photographer: Liam Kidston
As she is facing a murder charge she must apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

Her lawyer David Abrey told the court he had collected a partial brief of evidence from police.

Police investigate the Murrumba Downs scene where Sean Murray was allegedly murdered. Picture, John Gass
He said that included a significant amount of information even though it was not yet the complete brief of evidence.

The matter was adjourned until November 10.

