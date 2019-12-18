Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

No bail for man accused of hitting police car

by TESS IKONOMOU
18th Dec 2019 8:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A MAN charged with leading police on a chase and hitting their car after stealing a car, was refused bail.

Kadeem O'Rourke, 19, is charged with several offences including unlawful use of a motor vehicle and stealing and applied for bail in Townsville Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Police will allege last Friday O'Rourke was the driver of a stolen car when it clipped a police vehicle just after 1.30am.

A Nissan Navara allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of Nathan Street and Fulham Road.

Police activated their sirens and the car is alleged to have pulled over to the side of Mill Road.

As they approached, the car allegedly driven by O'Rourke sped off and hit the police car.

Defence solicitor Margaret Crowther told the court O'Rourke was currently subject to an 18-month probation order and would plead guilty to charges.

Ms Crowther said he would reside with his uncle.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Rachel Todd opposed bail.

Magistrate Howard Osborne said O'Rourke posed "an unacceptable risk" of offending and had a 16 page criminal history.

A long plea date was set for February 19, 2020.

Police investigations confirmed the Nissan Navara was stolen from a property on Brookhurst Ave at Kirwan.

More Stories

Show More
court crash crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bowls club theif targets home and parklands

        premium_icon Bowls club theif targets home and parklands

        News A Chinchilla man, who was convicted for stealing food from the Chinchilla Bowls Club in May this year, has faced Chinchilla Magistrates Court again on similar...

        Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        premium_icon Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        News Olympics would put the regions on the map, says tourism boss.

        Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        premium_icon Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        News How the Olympics will supercharge roads and rail projects

        Crash victim's mum begs drivers to think before drinking

        premium_icon Crash victim's mum begs drivers to think before drinking

        Crime Judy Lindsay wants drivers to learn from daughter's death.