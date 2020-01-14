No bail after $2m drug find in city hotel

Cash and drugs found in a hotel room before Christmas.

Cash and drugs found in a hotel room before Christmas.

A MAN who was allegedly found in a Brisbane city hotel room with two million dollars worth of drugs and $133,000 in cash, two days before Christmas, has been refused bail.

Paul Luu, 29, also was found with $300,000 worth of property, including $200,000 worth of jewellery, Brisbane Magistrates Court heard.

Luu, who was arrested on December 23, has been charged with trafficking dangerous drugs as part of a serious organised crime gang, possessing drugs and weapons and possessing property obtained from trafficking.

Police allegedly found 60 kilograms of cannabis inside suitcases, along with one kilogram of methylamphetamine, a quantity of cocaine and $133,000 in cash in the city hotel room.

Police have alleged Luu, who was arrested along with two others, including his partner, Emily Louise Ross, a law student, was part of a drug trafficking syndicate.

Applying for bail for Luu, his solicitor Nick Dore said Luu's father could offer a $100,000 surety and he could comply with other bail conditions.

Opposing bail, police prosecutor Senior Constable Merishia Wheatley, said the surety would not be enough to mitigate the risk of Luu failing to appear in court, if granted bail.

She said before his arrest police had been unable to find any trace of Luu since 2015.

Cash and drugs found in a hotel room before Christmas.

Sen Const. Wheatley told the court he had "left no fingerprint" with the Australian Tax Office or any government agency.

She said Luu, whom the court was told had been offered a job as a kitchen hand, had not had any employment for five years.

She said the prosecution case against Luu was strong.

Mr Dore said Luu had strong ties to the community, through his parents, brothers and sisters and his girlfriend, who worked and had been released on bail.

The magistrate refused bail, after taking into account the "striking seriousness" of the charges, the strong evidence and Luu's character, background and previous lack of employment.

He found there was an unacceptable risk of Luu failing to appear in court, committing offences or interfering with witnesses, if granted bail.

Two other people - Brendan Wade Kanofski and Emily Louise Ross - were also charged in relation to the alleged trafficking operation.

Ross, 24, was granted bail in the Brisbane Magistrates Court after being charged with trafficking dangerous drugs as part of a serious organised crime gang, possessing drugs and weapons.

Ross, whose LinkedIn profile shows she has worked for Sparke Helmore Lawyers for the past three years, was arrested after allegedly being spotted with "three large bags at the airport containing 60kg of cannabis".

The University of Southern Queensland law student was later found by police at a storage unit where 1kg of cocaine and 9kg methylamphetamine and two hand guns were allegedly seized, Brisbane Magistrates Court heard.

When arrested, Ross allegedly showed police a fake ID, the court heard.

Kanofski, 30, from Heathwood, who works casually as an ATM installer, appeared in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on December 24 after being arrested at a hotel allegedly with 1kg of a substance believed to be heroin or cocaine and 9kg methylamphetamine.

He was denied bail and the case was adjourned until next month.