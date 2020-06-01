Newsagents facing uncertain future

NEWSAGENCIES in the Chinchilla News’ delivery area are uncertain about their future after News Corp announced it will cease printed newspaper publication at the end of this month.

Chinchilla Newsagency owner Katrina Waldron said a lot of older people come in each Thursday to pick up their copy of the Chinchilla News.

“It’s a bit disappointing really,” she said.

“We supply to subagents as well.”

Surprisingly, the newsagency has sold more newspapers throughout the past couple of months.

“Since the coronavirus hit, we sold more papers,” Ms Waldron said.

She is uncertain about how Chinchilla News’ switch to online-only will affect her business.

“It’s a wait and see,” she said.

“I’m probably more worried about the community.

“The town of Chinchilla will no longer have that.”

Miles Newsagency owners Wendy and Shayne O’Brien are concerned about services moving away from the community.

“What happens when we all shut up?” Mrs O’Brien said.

“They’ll all have to go to Dalby and Chinchilla and Toowoomba.

“If you just want something, you won’t have it here.”

They are also very concerned about the community members who rely on the paper.

“They’re not going to come especially for something else,” Mrs O’Brien said.

“There’ll be no community paper.

“How do old people know what’s going on?

“It will isolate them later on.”

Much like Chinchilla, the Miles Newsagency owners has also seen a surge of newspaper sales since COVID-19.

“There’s no community anymore,” Mrs O’Brien said.