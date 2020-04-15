Newly elected council officially sworn in

READY TO BEGIN: The Western Downs Regional held a very different swearing-in ceremony in 2020.

THE new Western Down Regional Council have officially been sworn in today, led by Mayor Paul McVeigh for his second term.

The ceremony was diffferent to ones held in the past and was a smaller in size with councillors staying 1.5m making sure they abided by the currently COVID-19 social distancing rules in.

"The official swearing in ceremony was held away from the Council Chambers and undertaken in accordance with all social distancing and hygiene measures currently enforced by health authorities," a council spokesperson said.

Sworn in such an unprecedented time and current health crisis effecting the region deeply, Western Downs Regional Council Mayor Paul McVeigh said Council was focused on getting on with the job of delivering for the Western Downs.

"Following the official declaration of election results from the Electoral Commission of Queensland, I have been sworn in as Mayor of the Western Downs, along with eight Councillors made up of five incumbents and three newly elected Councillors," Cr McVeigh said.

"It's vital we show leadership and certainty for the community, particularly as we navigate through these unprecedented times together.

"We are focused on getting on with the job and working together to provide a strong and unified voice for all residents."

Dalby local Megan James who was also sworn in as a councillor today said she was excited to bring new ideas to the boardroom as a fresh face.

Beginning her local government service in the midst of a global pandemic will prove to be a challenge, the new councillor said, however it's an exciting time to be able to make a difference in the community.

"I'm very committed to putting my all into it, and learning as quick as I can, and building relationships as quickly as I can although with the physical distancing in place," she said.

"I've been campaigning around the concept of compassion, credibility, common sense and community spirit - that's been the platform of my campaign.

"For me it's about bringing the experiences that I've had in different aspects of my life into the role."