New youth Program to support young entrepreneurs’ dreams

COUNCIL and local Chambers of Commerce join forces to support and encouraging local up-and-coming entrepreneurs to follow their business dreams. Pic: Supplied

LOCAL Chambers of Commerce in collaboration with Western Downs Regional Council are launching a brand-new program to support and educate young businesspeople whilst encouraging local up-and-coming entrepreneurs to follow their business dreams.

The new Western Downs Youth Business Program will showcase all the ins and outs of setting up a business to students across the region.

Council Mayor Paul McVeigh said this initiative would equip youth with vital business information whilst also supporting the local economy.

“This new program will be a fantastic resource for youth with a business idea and is another step forward in strengthening the economic growth of our great region,” Cr McVeigh said.

“Our schools offer a number of trade pathways and prepare many students for university however we’ve identified a gap in business-ownership as a career pathway for youth.

“We’ve seen so many successful businesses built in our region and it’s proof that entrepreneurship plays an important part in our communities and our economy.

“Our communities are very supportive of youth development so we’re also calling on local business owners to join in on these sessions and share their successes with the participants.

“It’s a pleasure to once again partner with our local Chambers to deliver this program and I know it will inspire and support our youth to bring their innovative business ideas to life.”

The Western Downs Youth Business Program will incorporate a range of different topics including business start-up, building partnerships, understanding clientele, branding, marketing, profits/loss, licenses, insurance, ABN, tax and more.

Young local resident Skye Boyd, 20, is the owner/co-owner of two local businesses in the Western Downs and said she would have loved access to a program like this upon starting her career.

“I definitely think a program or some sort of course like this would have helped when starting my business and even now I believe it’d be something I would be interested in when thinking about expanding my business as well - I feel like you can never be educated enough,” Mrs Boyd said.

“The glamour of starting your own business can slowly start to be overcome by the large amount of responsibility that comes with ABNs, taxes and insurance – these things never crossed my mind when first thinking of taking on clients.

“Having the opportunity or the chance to access a program that covers everything would be my top priority when starting up, knowing that I cover all basis.”

As 2020 marks the pilot year for this beneficial program, workshops will be held at the libraries across the Western Downs.

Following the sessions, the modules will be published on Council’s website for young Western Downs residents to refer to.

We are currently seeking local business owners to support youth participants by sharing their experiences at workshops throughout November and December and those interested are invited to contact Council for more information.

Registrations for the Western Downs Young Business Program open Monday 2 November on Council’s website at www.wdrc.qld.gov.au. To find out more, contact Council on 1300 COUNCIL (1300 268 624).