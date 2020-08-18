Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A New York-inspired warehouse conversion in Byron Bay industrial estate.
A New York-inspired warehouse conversion in Byron Bay industrial estate.
Property

New York-inspired warehouse conversion a first for Byron

by Janelle Estreich
18th Aug 2020 7:39 AM

A New York-inspired warehouse conversion in Byron Bay has sold for $1.8 million following hot interest among metro buyers.

A Sydney buyer looking for a regular coastal getaway snapped up the unique industrial residence, the first of its kind in the seaside hotspot.

"We haven't seen anything like this in Byron before," said Braden Walters, principal of Belle Property - Byron Bay/Lennox Head.

The former warehouse manager residence has been transformed.
The former warehouse manager residence has been transformed.

 

Polished concrete, timber and steel give the space a raw edge.
Polished concrete, timber and steel give the space a raw edge.

The former warehouse manager residence was transformed by the vendor, a builder who used his skills to give the space a dose on New York cool.

Polished concrete floors, exposed hardwood timber beams and high vaulted ceilings hit all the right notes for metro buyers.

"There was a lot of interest from buyers in Paddington and Surrey Hills where they're used to these kinds of warehouse conversions," Mr Walters said.

"It's the perfect lock and leave holiday home."

 

A private sunny courtyard.
A private sunny courtyard.

 

The converted warehouse has plenty of outdoor space too.
The converted warehouse has plenty of outdoor space too.

Listed for $1.75 million - $1.85 million, the bright, spacious 251 sqm layout has four defined spaces including an open kitchen, entertainment deck, garden and a loft area.

Alongside the residential component is an adjoining 182 sqm commercial space with kitchen, bathroom and a private courtyard.

 

A New York-inspired warehouse conversion in Byron Bay industrial estate.
A New York-inspired warehouse conversion in Byron Bay industrial estate.

A double lockup garage and extra parking space formed part of the deal which was done last week, the contract signed within 10 days of hitting the market.

With the Habitat retail precinct nearby as well as Stone & Wood Brewery, the light industrial hub, northwest of the town centre, is fast becoming a popular place to be, Mr Walters added.

 

Originally published as New York-inspired warehouse conversion a first for Byron

byron bay holiday home housing new york property

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chinchilla dad drives drunk after seven hour drinking spree

        Premium Content Chinchilla dad drives drunk after seven hour drinking spree

        News AFTER blowing nearly three times the limit, a Chinchilla dad said he drove drunk to check his car was running properly.

        Why Western Downs man lied to police after causing crash

        Premium Content Why Western Downs man lied to police after causing crash

        Crime THE man returned a BAC more than three times the legal limit

        How Origin and CCCI partnership will boost local economy

        Premium Content How Origin and CCCI partnership will boost local economy

        News ORIGIN has partnered with CCCI to provide additional resources and funding to help...

        Mum launches online attack after son’s one-night stand

        Premium Content Mum launches online attack after son’s one-night stand

        Crime ‘YOU’RE A DISEASED RAT’: Read the messages this mother sent a woman after her son...