NEW YEAR: The start of 2020 is fast approaching so it’s time to start writing thinking about what you want to achieve in 2020.
News

New year just around the corner, time to think about resolutions Zoe Bell

Zoe Bell
31st Dec 2019 6:00 AM

Christmas has been and gone, meaning only one thing; the New Year is just around the corner and it’s time to start about what I want to achieve next year.

I’ve never really been one for setting New Year’s revolutions and that may be because I achieve things without needing them.

This year I’ve achieved getting my first job in the media industry, renting my first home, paying electricity bills, celebrating my one year wedding anniversary, and generally becoming more confident – so what’s the need?

However, the more I think about it, the more I think if I achieved all of this without new years resolutions, imagine how much I can achieve if I actually have them.

If they are generally things that you in your heart of hearts are passionate about doing and they are written down

somewhere for you to look upon – I think they could be really useful. No doubt it would give you that sense of accomplishment that you’ve actually done something proactive with the year. So this time, I reckon I will jump on the bandwagon and create some resolutions of my own.

I’ll have a think over the next few days about what they will be and hope you can do the same so that in 2020 we can all achieve our goals together.

2019 2020 new years new year's resolutions

