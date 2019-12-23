Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
wind farm generic
wind farm generic
Business

New wind farm could form part of plan for greener Queensland

Carlie Walker
23rd Dec 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 7:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW wind farm that could be built between Maryborough and Gympie would help transform the state's energy network.

That's according to Minister for Natural Resources and Energy Dr Anthony Lynham, who said the State Government was working towards achieving 50 per cent renewables by 2030.

Forest Wind Holdings, a joint venture between Queensland-based renewables firm CleanSight and Siemens Financial Services, has proposed to locate up to 226 wind turbines across the sites.

"While there is still much work to be done before Forest Wind becomes a reality, our government recognises the significance of this project," Dr Lynham said.

"We'll keep working with Forest Wind Holdings and key stakeholders to facilitate the long-term access and operation of the wind farm, and to maximise the value of this land."

green energy wind farm
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The home of big hearts and even bigger melons!

        The home of big hearts and even bigger melons!

        News It’s with a heavy heart I write my last editorial piece for the Chinchilla News.

        Western Downs on the rise, new figures reveal

        Western Downs on the rise, new figures reveal

        News HE Western Downs is open for business, with new figures pointing to a continued...

        What’s open and closed in Chinchilla and Miles this Christmas period

        premium_icon What’s open and closed in Chinchilla and Miles this Christmas...

        News Don’t get caught out this year and check out the list of all local trading hours...

        GALLERY: Carols by candlelight

        premium_icon GALLERY: Carols by candlelight

        News The Botanical Parkland was lit up with local faces and candlelight Sunday, December...