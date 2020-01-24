NEW VIEWS: Council launch $600k Bunya lookout

NEW LOOK: The $600,000 Fishers Lookout area at the Bunya Mountains will be officially opened by Minister for Local Government, Racing and Multicultural Affairs Hon. Stirling Hinchliffe and Western Downs Regional Council Mayor Paul McVeigh today.

THE South Burnett and Western Downs are fortunate enough to share some of Australia’s most beautiful rainforest views and now both communities can enjoy the Bunya Mountains from a brand new outlook, launching today.

Minister for Local Government, Racing and Multicultural Affairs Hon. Stirling Hinchliffe and Western Downs Regional Council Mayor Paul McVeigh are officially opening the new and improved Works for Queensland Bunya Mountains Outlook this morning.

The $600,000 project has delivered a new 350 square metre elevated viewing platform, which will provide a better vantage point to take in the beauty of the mountains and provide safer access for more visitors.

Works also included upgrades to the well-known J.S. Fisher Lookout, with the construction of a new walkway and vegetation conservation and renewal has been delivered through collaborating with the Bunya Peoples Aboriginal Corporation Murri Rangers.

Western Downs Regional Council has also delivered a brand-new car park facility as part of the overall revitalisation of the area.

Today’s launch will involve an official smoking ceremony conducted by traditional owners and a tour of new Bunya Mountains Outlook and Fishers Lookout.

If you would like to check out the new lookout for yourself, head to lot 10 Bunya Mountains Road, Bunya Mountains (opposite the communications towers).