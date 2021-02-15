Menu
Packing up his life in South Brisbane to fight crime in rural Queensland, Constable Randell Kirk is the latest addition to the Chinchilla Police Station. Pic: Peta McEachern
News

NEW TO TOWN: Chinchilla police welcome new constable

Peta McEachern
15th Feb 2021 3:40 PM
Packing up his life in South Brisbane to fight crime in rural Queensland, Constable Randell Kirk is the latest addition to the Chinchilla police force.

Moving to Chinchilla in December 2020, Constable Kirk, 26, said he was excited and keen to support the Chinchilla community any way he can.

“It’s a great country town, the people here are welcoming, approachable, and friendly – it’s great,” he said.

Constable Kirk said the driving force behind getting involved with the Queensland Police was his passion and drive for helping people.

“It’s a great job and it’s completely different than other routine jobs,” he said.

Constable Kirk said it’s been great working with other officers at the station and he’s looking forward to what the rest of the year brings.

“Everyone here is easy to get along with, it’s clear the team here is passionate about what they do,” he said.

chinchilla police queensland police service

