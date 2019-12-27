Menu
Missing Victorian driver Milan Lemic may have hitchhiked his way from the Daintree after his ute was found abandoned in a sandbar.
News

New theory on missing hitchhikers

by Pete Martinelli
27th Dec 2019 1:33 PM
Missing Victorian driver Milan Lemic may have hitchhiked his way from the Daintree since his ute was found abandoned in a sandbar.

Queensland Police have searched buildings and sheds in the area of Bairds Crossing and asked locals to check their properties and keep an eye on the roads.

"Police are also asking if anyone picked up a hitchhiker in the remote Daintree location to immediately contact them," a QPS spokeswoman said.

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Milan Lemic, reported missing in the Daintree area since December 23, 2019.

Mr Lemic, 29, was reported missing from Victoria last Friday and was last seen at the Daintree on Monday December 23. He was approached by a passer-by at Bairds Crossing after his black Holden ute had bogged in the sand.

The man offered to return to help pull the ute out with a tractor, but when he returned, Mr Lemic had abandoned the vehicle.

Mr Lemic is described as having a fair complexion and is 110kg and 191cm tall with dark hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a bright fluoro singlet, black gym shirt with white writing on it, black tracksuit pants, no shoes and no hat.

