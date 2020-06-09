New territory opens up in Surat Basin for gas exploration

ANOTHER 1500 square kilometres of south-west Queensland gas country is set to be opened up in response to explorers.

State Mines Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said five parcels were to be released for tender on June 18 around Moonie and Injune in the resource-rich Surat and Bowen Basins.

"It's essential that we keep exploration underway to identify the resources projects and jobs of the future as we emerge from COVID-19," Dr Lynham said.

"Gas explorers have already expressed interest on these parcels of land previously, so it makes sense to open them for tender.

"Queensland has a plan for our economy to Unite and Recover for Queensland Jobs.

"Part of that plan is building on our traditional strengths like the resources industry and maintaining a pipeline of projects is essential."

Next week's release comes just weeks before exploration tenders close for 12 areas across more than 6700 square kilometres of other land in the south and central west.

The 12 areas, open to tender until July 9, liebetween Blackwater and Goondiwindi. They include 872 km2 that can only supply gas to the Australian market.

"Gas is critical to our manufacturers as a feedstock as well as an energy source to fuel jobs," Dr Lynham said.

"Already we have Senex Energy producing critical gas for industry and energy, and Australian Pacific LNG and Armour Energy's joint venture project near Chinchilla will supply gas next year to manufacturing plants across Queensland.

The land for release next week is in central and southern Queensland across five areas:

834 km 2 50 km west of Moonie

50 km west of Moonie 357 km 2 25 km north-east of Moonie

25 km north-east of Moonie 77 km 2 17 km east of Injune

17 km east of Injune 37km 2 29 km south-east of Injune and

29 km south-east of Injune and 154 km2 32 km south-east of Injune.

The latest Australian Bureau of Statistics figures show mineral and petroleum exploration investment for the year to the end of March was up more than 15 per cent on the previous year in Queensland.

Tenders are open until September 3 and should be finalised before the end of the year.