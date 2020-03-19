New strict social measures for gas workers to deal with COVID-19

ORIGIN Energy has implemented strict guidelines to employees to limit social activities to less than 50 people, as the energy sector in the Western Downs grapples with slowing the spread of coronavirus and getting on with everyday operations.

A spokeswoman For Origin Energy said there is currently no case of COVID-19 in their workforce but they are taking measures to protect the health and safety of workers and the communities in which they operate.

“We have business continuity plans in place to ensure that we can manage and mitigate any risks to our business and people that may arise. We have introduced a range of measures to limit the spread of the virus,” the spokeswoman said.

“Site meetings have been limited to less than 50 people and we are advising employees to limit their social activities to less than 50 people.

“All attendance at external events, training and conferences has been cancelled until further notice.”

The spokeswoman said any staff feeling unwell, with flu-like symptoms or who suspect they could have been exposed, have been self-quarantining.

“All international business travel was suspended earlier this month and anyone who returned from business or personal trips overseas has been self-isolating for 14 days,” she said.

“We note that as of 16 March the Australian Government announced a compulsory 14-day quarantine for anyone returning from overseas.

“Domestic travel has been limited to business-critical matters only.

We continue to monitor the situation closely and will update our rules and guidelines as required.”