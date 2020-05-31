Menu
GET INVOLVED: #NatureNearYou runs until the 5th of June.
New species to be discovered with special project

Meg Gannon
31st May 2020 5:00 PM
WESTERN Downs and Maranoa residents with a green thumb are encouraged to take part in a new challenge that will see our regions become a little greener.

Origin is encouraging everyone to get involved in the #NatureNearYou challenge to celebrate World Environment Day on 5 June.

Traditionally, Origin volunteers would be out and about undertaking a range of environmental projects, from helping clean up the Roma Bush Gardens and Judd’s Lagoon at Yuleba, to community support activities in Miles and Chinchilla.

With physical distancing rules still in place, these activities have been put on hold, however, we can still help the Australian Conservation Foundation (ACF) by showcasing what’s in our own backyards.

Alexandra Kennedy-Clark, General Manager for Origin’s Condabri, Talinga and Orana Assets said the project would encourage people to get out of the house while observing social distancing measures.

“Origin is encouraging everyone to step outside and share photos of plants and animals living among us to help ACF contribute to the ‘Atlas of Living Australia’, Australia’s national biodiversity database hosted by CSIRO,” she said.

#NatureNearYou runs until the 5th of June and the challenge is to discover as many plants and animals living in our communities as possible. To join the challenge, visit https://www.acf.org.au/international_day_for_biodiversity_2020 to select an app and sign up to take part.

Ruth Lee, who manages the volunteering program run by the Origin Energy Foundation, is looking forward to seeing what Australians can find in their own backyards.

“In the current circumstances where people are so much more in touch with their local environments and wanting to contribute to the bigger picture, this is good opportunity to keep people engaged,” she said.

        News Coronavirus testing is underway in the southwest as a precaution.

        News A Brisbane man is missing and his ute was found near Cunnamulla.

        News The man was confused about the start of his bail conditions.