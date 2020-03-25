New safety measures introduced at Chinchilla supermarket

NEW MEASURES: Woolworths Town Hall. Staff anf customers at Woolworths Town Hall with safety screens and social distancing measures in place. Pic: Dallas Kilponen

WOOLWORTHS have announced new security measures to ensure the safety of both staff and customers that will roll out in the coming weeks.

The supermarket giant has introduced plexiglas screens at Town Hall and Kellyville North in New South Wales this week after meeting last Friday to discuss the safety of stores as panic continues to rise.

Managing Director of Woolworths, Claire Peters said that Chinchilla will also see the new measures take place over the coming 3-4 weeks.

“As our team members continue providing for the community, we will do everything necessary to uphold public health and safety in our stores and to remain open and continue to stand by the Australian community through this health crisis.” she said.

“We know it’s not always easy to maintain social distancing at our check-outs, so we’ve started installing plexiglas screens as an additional safeguard for our team members and customers.”

This comes as apart of Woolworths newly implemented security gaurds, social distancing measures in-store to help customers, and team members follow the latest public health advice.

Posters have been placed in prominent sections of the store provide customers and teams with helpful tips minimise contact with others.

Customers are encouraged to use their trolley as a distance guide and advised to follow floor markings at check-outs.