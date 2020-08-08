New Roma hospital construction complete

ROMA is now home to a state of the art medical facility with the $112.6 million new Roma Hospital now been completed.

With the main build finished, the focus will turn to the completion of car parks and formal commissioning of the new hospital and associated staff familiarisation with the new facilities over the next three months.

Deputy Premier and health and ambulance services minister Steven Miles said this would be followed by the relocation of staff and services from the old hospital to the new.

"The decanting and relocation of an entire hospital, its services, equipment and staff is a complex undertaking and always takes time to complete,'' Mr Miles said.

"The first stage of the move has already occurred with the relocation of building and maintenance, stores and laundry services.

"The main, progressive transfer of services and staff will be towards the end of the calendar year after which the new facility will be fully operational.''

Mr Miles said installation of the hospital generator was still being completed and external works would continue for some weeks to finish the new hospital car park and landscaping.

"But the main hospital build is now complete,'' he said.

"The new three-level Roma Hospital building delivers 22 beds and two birth suites, with departments including emergency, ambulatory care, medical imaging, medical records, operating theatres and central sterilising."

Mr Miles said additional facilities included pathology, pharmacy, reception areas, administration areas, staff lounge, training rooms, laundry, kitchen, a cafe and plant rooms.

"Once fully operational by the end of the year, the new Roma Hospital will mark a new era of health service delivery in the Maranoa region and the South West as a whole,'' he said.

"The hospital design reflects the very latest advances in healthcare and technology and the ability to adapt to any future changes in healthcare.

"There is also the flexibility to add to the hospital in the future as required, with space for this to be created by the progressive demolition and removal of the old hospital buildings in the coming months.''

Mr Miles said the Roma Hospital construction project had resulted in:

More than $4 million spent directly with local companies,

Sub-contractors leased more than 30 houses in the local area,

More than 60 locals were employed for various components working on the site, including five apprentices/trainees,

More than 40 local businesses were engaged to complete contracting, supply services materials and more,

Altogether, the Roma Hospital project supported 97 Full Time Equivalent jobs during its construction period.

South West Hospital and Health Board Chair Karen Tully said she wanted to thank the State Government for its investment in the health future of the region.

"This is the single largest government investment in the South West in many years and supplements our Strategic Vision to deliver personalised, integrated care, with added emphasis on telehealth and other virtual models of care such as Healthcare Homes,'' she said.

"These models of care will provide safe, effective and sustainable rural and remote health services that people trust and value.

"This gives us the opportunity to lead in the way health education and clinical services are delivered to people in the region and to support them before and after they have been in hospital.''

Ms Tully said she wanted to commend major contractor Watpac Construction for its management of the project despite the challenges posed over the past few months by the coronavirus pandemic.

"There have also been significant economic benefits for the Maranoa community during construction and the new Roma Hospital will continue to make a significant contribution to the economy of the whole South West region into the future,'' she said.

"As part of this process, I would also like to commend Watpac for its strong support of local contractors and businesses in Roma.''

Ms Tully said staff, consumers and South West communities were well-engaged from the very start to ensure the new hospital provided the best possible physical environment for health services well into the future.

"As well as boasting the very latest technology, the new hospital will bring together all the health service-operated community services and providers of care into one central location - a huge benefit to the communities in the southwest,'' she said.

The new Roma Hospital is part of the State Government's $180 million Enhancing Regional Hospitals program.

"These works are all part of the Palaszczuk Government's commitment to maintaining and improving health services in Queensland no matter where they live," Mr Miles said.

New Roma Hospital Fast Facts