Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

New Qld hubs launch as AstraZeneca vaccine arrives

by Jack McKay
7th Mar 2021 2:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

The COVID-19 jab will be rolled out in Logan and Bundaberg from Monday after more than 8,000 people were administered the vaccine in its first fortnight.

Queensland recorded only one new COVID-19 case on Sunday in hotel quarantine, with 25 active cases in the Sunshine State.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the number of vaccines administered to date were 8,300 as the AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in Queensland.

"The hubs of Bundaberg and Logan will open tomorrow (Monday)," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"Of course our priority there is our frontline workers in hotel quarantine and our healthcare workers."

There were more than 4,000 tests in the 24 hours to Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, South Australia has been put on COVID alert after wastewater testing in the Adelaide CBD returned a "strong" positive result.


SA Health says this could be an old infection, or a case yet to be diagnosed in one of the other medi-hotels, but community transmission cannot be ruled out.

It is now scrambling to discover the origin of this "strong result".

The test comes from an area that services around 12,000 people that includes part of Adelaide's CBD and inner east and northeast.

The positive samples were collected on Thursday and Friday.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as New Qld hubs launch as AstraZeneca vaccine arrives

More Stories

coronavirus covid vaccine editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SHOCK TREND: ‘Wrong sex’ bubs aborted

        Premium Content SHOCK TREND: ‘Wrong sex’ bubs aborted

        Parenting Queensland parents are aborting babies that are not their preferred gender, with one doctor revealing some then expect a gender-selection miracle.

        Suicide prevention programs coming to Western Downs

        Premium Content Suicide prevention programs coming to Western Downs

        Community Regional communities in the Western and Darling Downs will have the opportunity to...

        INNOVATION: Olympic cooling invention showcased in Dalby

        Premium Content INNOVATION: Olympic cooling invention showcased in Dalby

        Business A Queensland company is offering a new way for workers to chill out across the...

        Jetstar drops incredible $65 return sale

        Jetstar drops incredible $65 return sale

        Travel Jetstar has just launched their “Return for Free” domestic flight sale, with some...