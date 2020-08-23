New picnic spot in Kogan for Western Downs families

UPGRADE: Pioneer Park is preparing for upgrades to their picnic area with new equipment on the way as part of Western Downs Regional Council’s COVID-19 Recovery Package. Pic: Supplied

KOGAN’s Pioneer Park is preparing for upgrades to their picnic area with new equipment on the way as part of Western Downs Regional Council’s COVID-19 Recovery Package to create jobs and stimulate the local economy.

The works have been awarded to local builder Kerrod Richters Builders and will include powder coated steel shelters along with new aluminium picnic settings.

Recreational spaces and cemeteries spokeswoman councillor Carolyn Tillman said this upgrade would be a great benefit to Kogan.

“This picnic space is a much-loved spot in our community so the completed works will provide a more comfortable experience for patrons,” Cr Tillman said.

“Our parks are also popular spaces for visitors to stop on their way through the region so it’s important we continue to keep them updated and welcoming for future travellers.

“This project is included in Council’s COVID-19 package, which is all about stimulating our local economy and supporting our community, which is why the works have been awarded to a local contractor.

“Our facilities and parks play a big part in the great liveability of our region so it’s fantastic to see so many of these spaces enhanced in this stimulus package.”

The previous picnic shelters are currently being removed to enable the construction of the new setting to commence later this month.