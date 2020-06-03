NEW PERSONAL TRAINER: Hoping to inspire positive body image

NEW JOB: Courtney Frazer is the newest Personal Trainer at Fit Tribe Chinchilla.

GROWING up in the world of dance, it wasn’t all fancy costumes, complex routines and elegance for Courtney Frazer.

The 23-year-old was shocked to be surrounded by negativity concerning body image and how she looked, so Frazer decided she wanted to change all that.

Hoping to give people a positive mindset about their bodies and inspire them to reach their full potential, Frazer is the newest personal trainer at Fit Tribe Chinchilla.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know my clients and working with them to achieve their goals,” she said.

“Working one-on-one with a client at their level and progressing to achieve their goals, the communication and having a client leaving their session with a positive self-image are the three most important things for me to achieve.

“I want to work with each client independently and work on their individual goals rather than taking a generic approach to each client and giving them all the same program.”

Frazer will add her expertise to some of the business’s group classes, including possibly a ballet fusion fitness class so she can continue her passion for dancing.

Frazer completed her personal training degree two years ago and is now studying primary education at university.

For the past year, she has been working at a local childcare centre and when she starts personal training is hoping to combine her two passions.

“I want to gain experience in both areas,” Frazer said.

“Once I finish my study, I’m looking at combining the teaching with the personal training and running school sporting programs. I want to see better health and fitness outcomes for students.”

Frazer will start running her fitness class sessions on June 15.