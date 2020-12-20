Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Bundaberg Brewed Drinks' Variety Pack available on Amazon.
Bundaberg Brewed Drinks' Variety Pack available on Amazon.
News

NEW PACK: Bundaberg Brewed Drinks teams up with Amazon

Mikayla Haupt
19th Dec 2020 3:30 PM | Updated: 20th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

If a variety pack of Bundaberg Brewed Drinks products was on your Christmas wishlist, you can now add it to your Amazon cart.

The team behind Bundaberg Ginger Beer are taking the opportunity to highlight their wide range of naturally brewed beverages in a variety pack made exclusively for Amazon.

The Bundaberg Brewed Drinks Variety Pack features the iconic Ginger Beer along with other popular cocktail-mixing brews including Guava, Pink Grapefruit, Pineapple and Coconut, Traditional Lemonade and Peach.

"People tell us they love our iconic Ginger Beer, but they're often surprised to learn of some of the brews in the wider range," Bundaberg Brewed Drinks CEO, John McLean said.

"The new pack gives us the chance to introduce flavours people may not otherwise try.

"It's a great opportunity for people to treat themselves to an affordable indulgence that reminds them of yesteryear."

The brews included in the Variety Pack follow the same traditional brewing methods as the iconic Ginger Beer. Each flavour is brewed using real fruit and locally grown cane sugar, consistent with the high-quality beverages consumers expect from the brewers.

Consumers can order the new 12 bottle Variety Pack from Amazon.

 

MORE STORIES

How to party in a pandemic this holiday season

 

CHRISTMAS COCKTAILS: Get into festive spirits with Bundy

 

BARREL O' INNOVATION: Inspiration in each drop of Bundy Rum

amazon bundaberg brewed drinks business
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council invests $645k into community infrastructure

        Premium Content Council invests $645k into community infrastructure

        Council News Twenty groups across the Western Downs will share in a huge investment to improve their facilities, with works expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

        Chinchilla races make decision after splash of wet weather

        Premium Content Chinchilla races make decision after splash of wet weather

        News The Chinchilla Race Club has revealed their plans for the Pro Crew Chinchilla Cup...

        Man hospitalised after frightening rollover near Dalby

        Premium Content Man hospitalised after frightening rollover near Dalby

        News Paramedics rushed to reports a man had been injured in a single vehicle rollover...

        Mental health: Support available 24/7 through festive season

        Mental health: Support available 24/7 through festive season

        News FREE STORY: While the holiday season is joyful for many, it can be very challenging...