NEW OWNERS: Mine closure leads to tyre opening

NEW MANAGEMENT: Luke and Tanya Harm have taken over management of the Tyrepower in Monto. Picture: Facebook

WHEN one door closes, another opens, and for Tyrepower's Luke and Tara Harm, this meant the world to them.

They've taken ownership of Tyrepower in Monto on November 1 from previous owners Mike and Christine Dahtler, and are glad they're staying in town.

Mrs Harm said they were initially offered the business a few months prior, and were leaning towards taking over.

"The major reason is because my husband is a qualified mechanic, and has gained tyre fitting experience from the previous owner Mike," Mrs Harm said.

"So we decided to take over the shop."

Mr Harm had previously worked at the now closed Goondicum mine, and was uncertain of his family's future if he couldn't find work.

"He was about to finish up there when the mine shut down, and in a way we were quite lucky that he was able to stay in town, and not find a job elsewhere," she said.

Mr Harm had previously been working away from his family, and working at the mine allowed him to come home each night to his family.

After its closure on September 10, Mr Harm began working with Mr Dahtler, who had run the tyre business for over 18 years, and was ready to start a new chapter in his life.

"His family had moved down south, so he had been working away from them for quite a few months while having the shop up for sale.

"It was something Luke and I had talked about on and off, and he thought that Luke might be the right person for the job."

Since changing management, Monto Tyrepower now has full time mechanical workshop, a new apprentice, along with the existing tyre repairs, fittings and alignments.