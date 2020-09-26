New outdoor space delivered for Tara Library

NEW LIBRARY SPACE: Laila Fedda enjoying the new outdoor space at Tara Library. Picture: WDRC

NEW LIBRARY SPACE: Laila Fedda enjoying the new outdoor space at Tara Library. Picture: WDRC

A NEW outdoor reading space for literature lovers has been constructed by the Western Downs Regional Council at the Tara Library.

Council spokeswoman for strategic communications and council facilities councillor Megan James said the new space had created a vibrant area for families to enjoy.

"Our libraries are much-loved community hubs in our towns offering a prime place to visit and relax or take part in various programs and activities," she said.

"The Tara Library has undergone a 'mini makeover', receiving a beautiful new outdoor area equipped with shade sails, synthetic grass, tables, seating, and fabulous gardens.

"The new space is also benefiting local businesses with nearly all of the materials used for the upgrade sourced from Western Downs businesses."

Council spokeswoman for community and cultural development councillor Kaye Maguire said the new space contributed to the region's active, vibrant communities.

"It makes for the perfect place to kick back and get lost in your favourite book, take part in Library Story time, or play a quiet game with friends," she said.

"The Tara Library is also now showcasing some refreshed reading areas, including the new Words for Wellbeing nook.