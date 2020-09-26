Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NEW LIBRARY SPACE: Laila Fedda enjoying the new outdoor space at Tara Library. Picture: WDRC
NEW LIBRARY SPACE: Laila Fedda enjoying the new outdoor space at Tara Library. Picture: WDRC
News

New outdoor space delivered for Tara Library

Sam Turner
26th Sep 2020 8:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A NEW outdoor reading space for literature lovers has been constructed by the Western Downs Regional Council at the Tara Library.

Council spokeswoman for strategic communications and council facilities councillor Megan James said the new space had created a vibrant area for families to enjoy.

"Our libraries are much-loved community hubs in our towns offering a prime place to visit and relax or take part in various programs and activities," she said.

"The Tara Library has undergone a 'mini makeover', receiving a beautiful new outdoor area equipped with shade sails, synthetic grass, tables, seating, and fabulous gardens.

"The new space is also benefiting local businesses with nearly all of the materials used for the upgrade sourced from Western Downs businesses."

Council spokeswoman for community and cultural development councillor Kaye Maguire said the new space contributed to the region's active, vibrant communities.

"It makes for the perfect place to kick back and get lost in your favourite book, take part in Library Story time, or play a quiet game with friends," she said.

"The Tara Library is also now showcasing some refreshed reading areas, including the new Words for Wellbeing nook.

council development tara library western downs regional council

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boost for outdoor venues as restrictions ease

        Premium Content Boost for outdoor venues as restrictions ease

        News Outdoor venues will get a major boost with a significant easing of restrictions allowing double the number of patrons.

        How to vote early in the QLD state election

        How to vote early in the QLD state election

        Politics Voting to be underway from next month for key Qld battle

        Alleged drug trafficking teen throws gargoyle at car window

        Premium Content Alleged drug trafficking teen throws gargoyle at car window

        Crime 'Reasonably good looking' teen told what would happen to him in jail