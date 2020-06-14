New mum speaks out about terrifying break-in

HORROR MOMENT: Six days after giving birth Yvette Bracefield was faced with a terrifying situation when she heard her door kicked in while she was in bed feeding her newborn baby girl. Pic: Supplied

HORROR MOMENT: Six days after giving birth Yvette Bracefield was faced with a terrifying situation when she heard her door kicked in while she was in bed feeding her newborn baby girl. Pic: Supplied

JUST six days after giving birth, Yvette Bracefield was faced with a terrifying situation when she heard her door kicked-in while she was in bed feeding her newborn baby girl, Holly Bracefield.

The heart stopping moment happened just before 9pm last night, June 13, at Mann St in Chinchilla.

Mrs Bracefield said her husband was also in bed but didn't hear the thieves break in.

"I was actually breastfeeding at the time… we were all in the master bedroom, it was quiet and then I heard a bit of a clatter, then another clatter and I said "there's someone in the house!" she said.

"I'd heard the footsteps... and then Micheal opened the door and started yelling 'hello, is anyone there?'

"Then I set off our emergency siren.

"Our alarm system is usually set, but I hadn't put it on yet because it was only 9pm."

The brave mother said even though the situation is scary, it's best to be calm and confident, and to make as much noise as possible, so that criminals know someone is home.

"We started turning on all the lights and checking rooms, that's when we found the laundry door had been broken into," she said.

"They left a big muddy footprint… I'm thankful it was raining because I think the mud might have deterred them a little."

BREAK IN: The footprint left behind in the laundry of the Mann st residence in Chinchilla after the door was kicked in by intruders on June 13. Pic: Yvette Bracefield

Mrs Bracefield said she's already upgraded security measures since the incident.

"We had a bolt added to the laundry door… (originally) it had one of the locks where you twist the lock," she said.

In the past Mrs Bracefield said she felt paranoid for being extra vigilant with home security, but that it's a sad reality needed in Chinchilla with the amount of break ins occurring.

"We bought the house in this area of town because it was supposed to be a bit better, (but) we knew it had been broken into before we moved in so we made sure we put in security measures," she said.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police were called to the Mann St address at 9pm.

"The suspects entered through a side gate, into the yard and entered through the laundry door, they may have kicked it open," she said.

"The suspects had left the scene by the time police arrived.

"Police conducted patrols in the area, but no suspects were found."

If members of the public have any information about the Mann St break-in, ring Police Link on 131444 and quote the following reference number; QP2001233743.