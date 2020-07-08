New monument to front the Warrego Highway at Dalby

Preparations for the train to arrive at Dalby Machinery Centre on Thursday. Picture: Lachlan Berlin

THE main entrance to Dalby will be forever changed when a rare locomotive is delivered to Dalby Machinery Centre tomorrow.

DMC owner Doug Machin ordered the TL513 train from Sydney and has organised it to be delivered to the corner of Winton and Drayton streets.

“There’s been a lot of planning going into the loading,” he said.

“It’s a massive lift for a train.”

The operation will involve the train being transported by truck from Sydney with two 140 tonne cranes being needed to lift it into position.

Enthusiasts have reportedly gathered around the train as it passed through Goulburn, New South Wales to take pictures.

The TL153 at Sydney. Picture: Contributed

The TL513 was manufactured in Australia in 1957 and spent most of it’s working life in Hong Kong.

It was brought back to Australia to be refirmed in 2007 and has been sitting in a shed ever since.

The train spans 14.5 metres long and ran on a standard 1435mm gauge.

“This is all for the community and for the bypass of Toowoomba to be used for our benefit,” Mr Machin said.

Neville Mason, who is organising the train’s final resting space, said they want the train to be a major attraction for the town of Dalby.

“The Hong Kong government didn’t want them back again after they’ve been refurbished,” he said.

“I’m glad Doug actually invested in it because it will be an attraction to Dalby.”

Mr Mason wanted to set up the site “proper” so that it will draw in people’s interest.

As the locomotive contains an electricity generator, they are hoping to set up a light display and sign for the train.

The cost of the train and transport is about $5.2 million in total.

The locomotive is expected to arrive in Dalby after 2pm on Thursday 9 July.